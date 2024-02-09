Full Year 2023 Hermes International SCA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Annual Results 2023 of Hermès International. I'm now going to hand over the floor to Axel Dumas and Mr. Eric du Halgouët, CFO.



Axel Olivier Dumas - Hermès International Société en commandite par actions-CEO



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us for the publication of the 2023 full year results. We are particularly happy to welcome you once again in our SÃ¨vres store. Thank you to the Director of the store.



2023 was an exceptional year of HermÃ¨s in an unstable global context. I'm happy to present today yet another year of outstanding results. In a market that is more and more polarized, this performance reflects the solidity of our corporate model that of craftsmanship, resting upon vertical integration and a strong local territorial base. It testifies the strong desirability of our creations in all the divisions. This year was marked by the crossing of historical cash flows for HermÃ¨s.



First, going