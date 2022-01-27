Jan 27, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Navigator Global Investments Limited Annual General Meeting.



Michael Henry Shepherd - Navigator Global Investments Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As you heard, my name is Michael Shepherd, and I'm Chair of Navigator Global Investments Limited and the Chair of today's meeting. I'm very pleased to welcome those of you participating online.



Whilst it has been our intention to hold this Annual General Meeting as a physical meeting, the rapid spread of COVID cases around Australia due to the Omicron variant has meant that it's once again prudent to hold a physical -- not to hold a physical public gathering. Regardless, the virtual meeting does -- format does work well for our company given the diverse location of our directors, senior management and shareholders around the globe. However, I would add that I still