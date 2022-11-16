Nov 16, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Navigator Global Investments Limited Annual General Meeting. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Chairman, Michael Shepherd. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Michael Henry Shepherd - Navigator Global Investments Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you very much. And just before I start, can you give us an idea of who -- how many people are in the room because we on video, can't see.



Kelly Ross Perkins - Navigator Global Investments Limited - Co-CIO of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC



Of course. So we have 3 shareholders or visitors in the room. We also have (inaudible).



Michael Henry Shepherd - Navigator Global Investments Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thanks very much for that. Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'll begin today by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today and pay my respect to their elders