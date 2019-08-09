Q2 2019 High Arctic Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the High Arctic quarterly results Q2 conference call. I'd now like to turn the meeting over to Cam Bailey. Please go ahead.



J. Cameron Bailey - High Arctic Energy Services Inc - President, CEO & Director



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the High Arctic's Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call.



Today, I'll be providing an update on the press release we issued on Thursday, August 7, 2019, and will -- following my remarks, Jim Hodgson, our Chief Financial Officer, will be discussing our financial performance for the period. After our formal comments, we will open the call to questions.



And before I begin, I'd like to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking information. Such statements reflect High Arctic's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They're subject to certain risks, which could cause actual performance and financial results to