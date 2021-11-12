Q3 2021 High Arctic Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Michael Joseph Maguire - High Arctic Energy Services Inc - CEO & President



Thank you, Omar, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to High Arctic's third quarter conference call. Today, I'll be providing an update on the press release we issued before market this morning, November 12.



Following my remarks, I'll hand the call over to Lance Mierendorf, who on the 1st of October consented to a permanent appointment as our Chief Financial Officer following a 6-month period performing at an acting capacity. Lance will be discussing our financial performance for the third quarter of 2021. After our formal comments, I will open the call to answer any questions that you may have.



