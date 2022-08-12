Q2 2022 High Arctic Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the HAES 2022 Q2 Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to High Arctic's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Maguire. Please go ahead, Mr. Maguire.



Michael Joseph Maguire - High Arctic Energy Services Inc - CEO & President



Thank you, Patrick, and good morning, everybody. As you can tell, I might have a little bit of a raspy throat this morning. So you'll probably hear more from Lance than me. let me begin by saying welcome to High Arctic's Second Quarter Conference Call. Today, I'll be providing an update on the press release we issued after market yesterday, August 11. Following my remarks, I'll hand the call over to Chief Financial Officer, Lance Mierendorf. Lance will be discussing our fine management performance as for the second quarter of 2022.



After our formal comments, we'll open the call to answer any questions you may have. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect High