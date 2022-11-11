Q3 2022 High Arctic Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Michael Joseph Maguire - High Arctic Energy Services Inc - CEO & President



Thank you, Michael, and good morning, everyone, or good afternoon if you're in Canada. Welcome to High Arctic's Third Quarter conference call. Today, I'll be providing an update on the press release we issued earlier this morning, November 11. Following my remarks, I'll hand the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Lance Mierendorf. Lance will be discussing our financial performance for the third quarter of 2022. After our formal comments, we'll open the call to answer any questions that you may have.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect High Arctic's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These forward