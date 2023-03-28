Q4 2022 High Arctic Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

This conference is being recorded. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the High Arctic Energy Services 2022 Q4 Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to High Arctic's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Maguire. Please go ahead.



Michael Joseph Maguire - High Arctic Energy Services Inc - CEO



Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone, or good afternoon to those in Canada. I'm talking to you from Brisbane at the moment, and thank you for your patience waiting for us to begin, as you likely experienced a few technical difficulties getting online. Welcome to High Arctic's Fourth Quarter Conference Call. Today, I'll be providing an update on the press release we issued early this morning, March 28. Following my remarks, I will hand the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Lance Mierendorf, and Lance will be discussing our financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2022. After our formal comments, we'll open the call to answer any questions that you may have.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain