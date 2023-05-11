May 11, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the HAES 2023 AGM Conference Call.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to High Arctic's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mike Maguire. Please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Mike is just struggling with his speaker, right now. Probably, he'll join us momentarily.



(technical difficulty)



Michael Joseph Maguire - High Arctic Energy Services Inc - CEO



Right now, just sound checking. Can people hear me at the back? I'm hoping people can hear me online too, at the moment. So hello, thanks for joining us this afternoon. I'm Mike Maguire, Chief Executive here of High Arctic Energy Services and for the next 20 minutes or so, I'd like to talk with you about your company, and I'll take you through what management are focused on.



Before we begin, I am advised to warn you that while putting together the following presentation, we've taken all care to be as complete and accurate as possible. Releases complete and accurate as a dozen or so slides