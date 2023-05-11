May 11, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the HAES 2023 AGM Conference Call.
I would now like to turn the meeting over to High Arctic's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mike Maguire. Please go ahead.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Mike is just struggling with his speaker, right now. Probably, he'll join us momentarily.
(technical difficulty)
Michael Joseph Maguire - High Arctic Energy Services Inc - CEO
Right now, just sound checking. Can people hear me at the back? I'm hoping people can hear me online too, at the moment. So hello, thanks for joining us this afternoon. I'm Mike Maguire, Chief Executive here of High Arctic Energy Services and for the next 20 minutes or so, I'd like to talk with you about your company, and I'll take you through what management are focused on.
Before we begin, I am advised to warn you that while putting together the following presentation, we've taken all care to be as complete and accurate as possible. Releases complete and accurate as a dozen or so slides
High Arctic Energy Services Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 11, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...