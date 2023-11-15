Q3 2023 High Arctic Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Welcome to the High Arctic Energy Services 2023 Q3 Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to High Arctic, Chief Executive Officer, Mike Maguire, please go ahead, Mr. Maguire.



Michael Maguire - High Arctic Energy Services Inc - CEO



Thank you, Jose, and good afternoon to everyone. Welcome to High Arctic Third Quarter Conference Call. Today I'll be providing an update on the press release we press release, we issued a short time ago today, November 15, including discussion of our financial performance for the third quarter of 2023. Following my remarks, I'll hand the call over to our Interim Chief Financial Officer. Lonn bate line will be discussing our financial performance for the third quarter. After our formal comments, we'll open the call to answer any questions. That you may have.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect High RPX current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions These forward-looking