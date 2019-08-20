Q4 2019 Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd Media Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2019 / 05:30AM GMT

Peter William Steenkamp - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining Harmony's Full Year '19 Results. I'm joined by Frank Abbott, Boipelo Lekubo, Herman Perry, Beyers Nel, Phillip Tobias and Marian van der Walt.



Firstly I would like to start with safety. The tragic loss of our colleagues in FY '19 and the calendar of 2019 in particular with mine-related accidents is not acceptable. Safety is a priority at Harmony and it's important for me that everyone return home safely and healthy. Myself and my management team and the operational teams are committed to improving our safety performance by continuing on our journey to achieving proactive safety culture and preventing fatalities.



The FY '19's