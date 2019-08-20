Aug 20, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Firstly, I would like to start with safety. The tragic loss of our colleagues in FY '19 and the calendar 2019 to date in mine-related accidents is not acceptable. Safety is a priority at Harmony, and it is important to me and every employee to return home each day both safe and healthy. Myself and my management team and operational teams are committed to improving our safety performance by continuing on our journey of achieving a proactive safety culture and preventing fatalities.