Peter William Steenkamp - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - CEO & Director
Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining Harmony's FY '19 Results Call. I'm joined by Frank Abbott, Mashego Mashego, Boipelo Lekubo, Herman Perry, Beyers Nel, Phillip Tobias, Marian van der Walt and Jaco Boshoff.
Firstly, I would like to start with safety. The tragic loss of our colleagues in FY '19 and the calendar 2019 to date in mine-related accidents is not acceptable. Safety is a priority at Harmony, and it is important to me and every employee to return home each day both safe and healthy. Myself and my management team and operational teams are committed to improving our safety performance by continuing on our journey of achieving a proactive safety culture and preventing fatalities.
