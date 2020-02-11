Feb 11, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Welcome to the Harmony Gold interim results for the period ended 31 December 2019.



Peter William Steenkamp - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody. I'm joined here at roundtable with the full team with Frank, Boipelo, Marian, Jaco, Beyers, Phillip, Mashego and Herman. So we've got a full team here. Good morning again.



Just in line with our strategy to produce safe, profitable ounces and increasing our margins, it's a pleasure for me just to give the interim results.



The first highlight is that we had a quite improvement in the fatality injury frequency rate, the lowest ever recorded in the history of Harmony for the 6 months and hopefully, we can continue with that going forward in the new year or the rest of the financial year.

