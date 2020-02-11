Q2 2020 Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter William Steenkamp - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the results of the first half of FY '20. Special word of welcome also to 4 of our nonexecutive directors, AndrÃ© Wilkens, Given Sibiya, Fikile De Buck and Grathel Motau. Thank you very much for joining us this morning. It's really appreciated that you're here.



I think today is also quite a landmark in the history of gold mining in South Africa because it will be the last results presentation of Frank Abbott as our Financial Director. Now he's actually -- since 2020 -- or '97, it was 23 years that he's been the Financial Director on and off. He's been on for (inaudible) and back again. And then also a little bit of a retirement for 6 months and come back again. This time around, we think he's still going to stay with us and still work as an Executive Director in charge of business development for the foreseeable future.



Frank said to me the first results presentation, they made ZAR 40 million in Harmony at that time, and it was a very, very good result at