Feb 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call on Harmony's acquisition of Mponeng and Mine Waste Solutions from AngloGold Ashanti. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



Peter William Steenkamp - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody.



With me around the table I've got Frank Abbott with [BLL], we've got Phillip Tobias, Mashego, [Jaco], Beyers and also Marian and Max that is with us on the call.



We're going to refer you to the presentation on Growing our Quality Ounces, Acquiring Mponeng and Mine Waste Solutions, which is on the Harmony website and also on the homepage, if you just have that presentation in front of you.



So if you go then to Slide 2, please take note of our safe harbor statements specifically as many of the information here is really the AngloGold Ashanti information.



On Slide #3, we