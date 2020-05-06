May 06, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Harmony's operational update for the 9 months ended March 2020. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Peter Steenkamp. Please go ahead.



Peter William Steenkamp - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Ari. And thank you all for joining the call. I trust that you all are safe and keeping well. On the call with me today are Boipelo Lekubo, our Financial Director; Frank Abbott, our Executive Director of Business Development; Mashego Mashego, our Executive Director of Stakeholder Relations; Marian van der Walt, Executive, Investor Relations; Philip Tobias, our Chief Operating Officer, New Business; and Herman Perry, our CFO; and Max Manoeli, from our Investor Relations team.



COVID has pushed individuals and businesses to reconsider what's most important to them. While the pandemic has been daunting for millions across the world, it has spurred business to rapidly adjust to the needs of their