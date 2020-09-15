Sep 15, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Peter William Steenkamp - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Judith, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us here at the financial and operating results for FY '20 at the year-ending on the 30th of June 2020. With me, in the team here, we've got Boipelo, Frank and Jaco, as Executive Directors, Max, Marian and also Herman. So please feel free to ask any questions later.



Just in terms of our results, our key features of our results is really 9% increase in production profit to 7.1 -- close to ZAR 7.22 billion. We had a 3% increase in average under -- or decrease in average recovered grade at 4.45 (sic) [5.45] versus the 5.59 in weight in the previous year; and a 9% increase in the revenue to ZAR 25.2 billion (sic) [ZAR 29.2