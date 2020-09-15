Sep 15, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter William Steenkamp - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on our annual results for the financial year 2020.



To continue observing all safety and health protocols, we have, similarly to other companies, decided to present to you on a virtual platform. I hope this is not a new norm. And hopefully we will be able to see [one] in the near future.



Joining me today, we've got Boipelo in the room now. We've got Boipelo Lekubo, our Financial Director; Frank Abbott; Mashego; Marian van der Walt; and Herman Perry; and also Max. We also have some of our executives on standby on the call. And we also, I believe, have a few of our nonexecutive directors on the call. Thank you very much for joining us today.



Just take note of the safe harbor statement and disclaimers on Slide 2. It's important for you to read them.



To start with. Harmony's strategic focus remains to the production of safe, profitable ounces and improve our margins through operational excellence and value-accretive acquisitions. Our