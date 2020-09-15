Sep 15, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Peter William Steenkamp - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on our annual results for the financial year 2020.
To continue observing all safety and health protocols, we have, similarly to other companies, decided to present to you on a virtual platform. I hope this is not a new norm. And hopefully we will be able to see [one] in the near future.
Joining me today, we've got Boipelo in the room now. We've got Boipelo Lekubo, our Financial Director; Frank Abbott; Mashego; Marian van der Walt; and Herman Perry; and also Max. We also have some of our executives on standby on the call. And we also, I believe, have a few of our nonexecutive directors on the call. Thank you very much for joining us today.
Just take note of the safe harbor statement and disclaimers on Slide 2. It's important for you to read them.
To start with. Harmony's strategic focus remains to the production of safe, profitable ounces and improve our margins through operational excellence and value-accretive acquisitions. Our
Full Year 2020 Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 15, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...