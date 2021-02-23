Feb 23, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Max, you can go ahead, sir.
Max Manoeli - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - Senior IR Officer
Good day, everyone, and welcome to Harmony's interim results for the period ended 31 December 2020. My name is Max Manoeli from the Investor Relations team. And I'm joined today by Harmony Management's CEO, Peter Steenkamp; Boipelo Lekubo, Financial Director; Marian van der Walt, the Senior Group Executive for Enterprise Risk Management and Investor Relations; our CFO for Treasury, Herman Perry; and our Executive Director, Mashego Mashego; as well as Jared Coetzer, who is the new Head of Investor Relations; and [Jennifer Globe] as well from the IR team. Thank you very much for joining us.
And I will now hand over to Harmony's CEO, Peter Steenkamp.
Peter William Steenkamp - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Max. Good morning, everyone. Without repeating the highlights published both in the results booklet and the presentation, let's get immediately into what Harmony
Q2 2021 Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd Earnings Press Conference Media (only) Transcript
Feb 23, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...