Aug 31, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Jared Coetzer - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - Head of IR



Hi. Good morning. Thanks very much for joining us. My name is Jared Coetzer, Head of Investor Relations at Harmony. I'm here with the executive director team: Peter Steenkamp, Boipelo Lekubo, Mashego Mashego and some of our other senior directors. Thanks for joining us for the full year results. I'll now hand over to Peter Steenkamp.



Peter William Steenkamp - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Jared. Good morning to the Harmony's Full Year Results for the Financial Year 2021.



We delivered a stellar set of full year 2021 results as the resilience and determination shown through the companies ensured we achieved our strategic objectives. We adapted to a changed environment in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the successful acquisition and integration of Mponeng and related assets reflecting in our numbers. This demonstrates how we have further transformed our earnings profile through the acquisition of high-grade assets while delivering on