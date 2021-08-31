Q4 2021 Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter William Steenkamp - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good day, and thank you for joining the Harmony FY '21 Results Presentation. I hope you are all keeping safe. It's a pity that we can't be able to meet in person. Due to the COVID safety protocols, we will be presenting our full year results virtually.



With me presenting will be Boipelo Lekubo, Mashego Mashego is also in the meeting with me. Marian van der Walt and Herman Perry from the executives and then also the IR team in the leadership of Jared Coetzer.



Please make note of our safe harbor statement. Our FY '21 delivery versus -- compared to our previous year's results, FY '21 has delivered across all 4 pillars, resulting in a fantastic set of full year results. From the very beginning of the pandemic, we knew that we had to focus on the well-being, health and safety of our employees and host communities. At the same time, it was also imperative to steer the company through these unprecedented times to realize our strategic objectives. I am proud to report that we did both. FY '21 was indeed