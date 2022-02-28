Feb 28, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Thanks, Jared, and good morning, everybody. I think the first 6 months of this financial year have been characterized by the number of temporary headwinds that negatively impacted our results, testing our resolve, but demonstrating our resilience and also determination. Our derisked, quality portfolio has ensured that we have maintained our momentum. We remain resolute to execute