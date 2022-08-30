Aug 30, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Jared Coetzer - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - Head of IR



Good morning. My name is Jared Coetzer, Head of Investor Relations at Harmony. Welcome to the Harmony financial year 2022 results presentation. I'm here with the senior executives, Peter Steenkamp, CEO; Boipelo Lekubo, FD; Mashe Mashego, Group -- Group Executive for Corporate Affairs; Beyers Nel, COO; and Marian van der Walt, Senior Group Executive for Enterprise Risk Management.



Over to you, Peter. Thank you.



Peter William Steenkamp - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Jared, and good morning, everybody. Harmony ended the financial year on the front foot, confident and with good momentum.



Despite operational headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty, we delivered a good set of results, meeting our revised production guidance for the year. This again demonstrates our solid mining experience and resilience navigating through headwinds. We have regioned and derisked our portfolio with the production now diversified across 3 core business