Oct 06, 2022 / NTS GMT

Jared Coetzer - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and thanks, everyone, for joining us this afternoon after the announcement of our acquisition. My name is Jared Coetzer, Head of Investor Relations for Harmony. I'm here with our CEO, Peter Steenkamp; Mashego Mashego, Group Executive of Corporate Affairs; Herman Perry, Group Treasurer; Marian van der Walt, Senior Group Executive. And I've got Johannes van Heerden, our Southeast Asia CEO and Head of New Business; as well as Greg Job for growth and resource development on the line.



I'm going to hand over now to Peter Steenkamp for an introduction, and then we will go through the presentation with you. Please feel free to direct your questions over the webcast. Unfortunately, we can't take calls, but I will certainly address your questions as they come through on the webcast. Thank you very much. Over to you, Peter.



Peter William Steenkamp - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Jared, and thank you, everybody, for joining us this afternoon.