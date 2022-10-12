Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd ESG Webinar Transcript

Oct 12, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Shannon De Ryhove -



Welcome to today's webinar on deepening commitment to ESG in South Africa's mining sector, hosted in partnership with Harmony Gold Mining Company.



Today's webinar brings together thought leaders in the area of environmental, social and governance, or ESG, in order to deepen discussions, insights and best practice with regard to this vital issue for the South African mining sector. Today's webinar will be facilitated by Lael Bethlehem, Chief ESG Officer at Sedibelo Resources, a mining company with PGM assets in the Northwest and Limpopo provinces. Lael has worked in various sectors of the economy, including forestry, renewable energy, affordable housing and development finance. She started her career as a researcher in the trade union movement and later served as