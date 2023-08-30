Aug 30, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

Beyers B. Nel

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - Group COO of Operations

Boipelo Pride Lekubo

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - Financial Director & Executive Director

Jared Coetzer

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - Head of IR

Peter William Steenkamp

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

Arnold Van Graan

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Bank, Research Division - Mining Equity Analyst

Jared Hoover

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

Leroy Mnguni

HSBC, Research Division - Analyst of Metals and Mining

René Hochreiter



Peter William Steenkamp - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome. A special word of