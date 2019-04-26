Full Year 2019 Hitachi Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 07:45AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 26, 2019 / 07:45AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Senior VP, CFO & GM of Finance Group



Operator



[Interpreted] Time has come, so we would now like to start consolidated financial results briefing for fiscal 2018 of Hitachi Limited.



Let me introduce the participants. Mitsuaki Nishiyama, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO; Tomomi Kato, General Manager Financial Strategy Division. Yasuo Hirano, Executive General Manager, Corporate Brand and Communications Division. So the outline of the financial results will be explained by Mr. Nishiyama.



Mitsuaki Nishiyama - Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Senior VP, CFO & GM of Finance Group



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for your attendance.



Slide 1-2, I would like to make the presentation starting from that slide, Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss