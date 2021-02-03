Feb 03, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
The time has come to start the web conference on Q3 fiscal 2020 earnings for the media for Hitachi Limited. Thank you very much for attending this web conference despite your busy schedules. We have the information available on the IR site as well as the news release site of Hitachi Limited for your reference.
Let me introduce the speakers to you. Yoshihiko Kawamura, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO of Hitachi Limited; Tomomi Kato, General Manager of the Financial Strategy division; Yasuo Hirano, Executive General Manager of the Corporate Brand and Communications division.
The outline presentation will be provided by Mr. Kawamura. We'll be switching the screen. Mr. Kawamura, please?
Yoshihiko Kawamura - Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Senior VP, CFO, & GM of Finance Group
[Interpreted] Thank you very much for attending this web conference despite your busy schedules. We will be announcing the Q3 fiscal year 2020 earnings. In the third wave of COVID-19, we are still able to maintain our business. We
Q3 2021 Hitachi Ltd Earnings Press Conference Transcript
Feb 03, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...