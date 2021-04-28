Apr 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Atsushi Oda
* Toshiaki Higashihara
Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director
* Yoshihiko Kawamura
Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Senior VP, CFO, & GM of Finance Group
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
The time has come to start the Hitachi Limited Web Conference on the progress of the 2021 midterm management plan.
I would like to introduce the speakers on our side. Toshiaki Higashihara, President and CEO; Yoshihiko Kawamura, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer and CFO; Tomomi Kato, General Manager of the Financial Strategy Division.
I would like to ask -- Mr. Higashihara will be presenting the progress made on the 2021 midterm management plan first. He will change the screen. Higashihara-san, please.
Toshiaki Higashihara - Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, President, CEO
Hitachi Ltd Progress of the 2021 Mid-term Management Plan Presentation Transcript
Apr 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...