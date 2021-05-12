May 12, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
May 12, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Keiji Kojima
Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Exec. Officer, EVP, Assistant to President & GM of Smart Life Business Mgmt. Division
* Toshiaki Higashihara
Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Kenji Yasui
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Analyst
* Ryo Harada
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Associate
=====================
Operator
It is time. We would now like to start our briefing on the change of Executive Chairman and President. Thank you very much for joining this briefing. In such large numbers on short notice out of your busy schedules.
Today's briefing will be delivered by the new Chairman and the new President resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held today, as announced earlier in the news release.
May 12, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
