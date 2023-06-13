Jun 13, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
Keiji Kojima - Hitachi, Ltd. - Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for your participation in Hitachi Investor Day today. Today, first, I, Kojima, will deliver an overall presentation, followed by 3 Executive Vice Presidents presentations on their respective areas of responsibility, namely Green, Connective and Digital. Then a CFO session, where management metrics or numbers will be discussed by CFO, Kawamura. Lastly, there will be a Q&A session for all the speakers participating. So I hope you will bear with us until the very end of the program.
As Hitachi shifts its management mode from one focused on structural reform, which continued for a decade, to a sustainable growth mode, I believe that there are 4 important points if we are to achieve growth. First, our governance needs to evolve and progress. And second, to continuously strengthen our business portfolio. Third, to innovate technologies and business models continuously. Fourth, to make continuous and unstinting efforts to enhance Hitachi's corporate value. I am making remarks as
Hitachi Ltd Investor Day Transcript
Jun 13, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...