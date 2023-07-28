Jul 28, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Tomomi Kato
Hitachi, Ltd. - VP, Executive Officer, Deputy CFO & GM of Finance Division
* Yoshihiko Kawamura
Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Executive VP, Executive Officer, CFO & CRMO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Yusuke Matsuura
Marusan Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Operator
[Interpreted] At this moment, we would like to start Hitachi Limited's conference in Q1 of FY 2023 earnings briefing. For this, we thank you very much, taking time out of your busy schedules to attend this briefing. The materials for the meeting posted at Hitachi's IR site and also the News Release Site. So please have a look if necessary.
Now I'll introduce the 3 speakers from Hitachi Limited on the stage. Yoshihiko Kawamura, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO; Tomomi Kato, Vice
Q1 2024 Hitachi Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 28, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
