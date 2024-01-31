Q3 2024 Hitachi Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Jan 31, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Masao Yoshikawa
Hitachi, Ltd. - Executive General Manager of IR Division
* Tomomi Kato
Hitachi, Ltd. - VP, Executive Officer, Deputy CFO & GM of Finance Division
* Yoshihiko Kawamura
Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Executive VP, Executive Officer, CFO & CRMO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Hideo Noda
CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Junya Ayada
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Kenji Yasui
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Analyst
=====================
Operator
Thank you very much for waiting. Time has come. So we will now begin the financial results briefing of Hitachi Limited for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today.
Jan 31, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
