Hitachi Ltd IR Day Transcript

Jun 04, 2019 / 03:30AM GMT

Toshiaki Higashihara - Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much for coming to Hitachi IR Day 2019.



First, on May 10, we made an announcement about the direction of 2021 Mid-term Management Plan, and I visited investors around the world getting their views and feedback. Generally speaking, 2021 Mid-term Management Plan operating margin 8% has been achieved as for 2018. We have been given credit for the achievement for 2018, but they said that they want to know more concretely about 2021 Mid-term Management Plan, and they have a lot of expectations for Lumada. So based on that, what I'd like to do is as much as possible we want to give you quantitative information.



First, May 10, we made an announcement of the Mid-term Management Plan. Let me go over them.