Q1 2020 Hitachi Ltd Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Jul 29, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



I'd like to start the meeting. The speakers are Mr. Mitsuaki Nishiyama, SVP and Executive Officer, CFO; and Tomomi Kato, the General Manager for Financial Strategy Division; and Yasuo Hirano, the General Manager for Corporate Brand & Communications Division. I would like to ask Mr. Nishiyama to start.



Mitsuaki Nishiyama - Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Senior VP, CFO & GM of Finance Group



Please refer to Page 5, 1-2. This is the consolidated statement of profit and loss. The middle column is first quarter for fiscal year-end 2019. Revenues was JPY 2.0325 trillion, which was 6% decline year-over-year. IT segment saw increase, but for other segments had declining revenues, Hitachi Metals as well as Hitachi Chemicals. In terms of semiconductors as well as Automotive Systems had market decline.



Now in terms of the adjusted operating income came in at JPY 124.3 billion, which is 16% decline year-over-year. IT segment, Mobility and Life segment had increased in operating income but market has been