Q2 2020 Hitachi Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Presentation

Oct 30, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT



* Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Senior VP, CFO & GM of Finance Group

* Tomomi Kato

Hitachi, Ltd. - Deputy General Manager of Financial Strategy Division



We would now like to begin the briefing for the consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, for Hitachi, Ltd. So we'd like to introduce the presenters for today, Mitsuaki Nishiyama, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO; Tomomi Kato, General Manager, Financial Strategy Division; Yasuo Hirano, Executive General Manager, Corporate Brand & Communications Division. So Nishiyama will start with the presentation.



Mitsuaki Nishiyama - Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Senior VP, CFO & GM of Finance Group



Thank you very much for gathering here today despite being such a late time in