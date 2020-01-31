Q3 2020 Hitachi Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 07:45AM GMT

Presentation

Jan 31, 2020 / 07:45AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Senior VP, CFO & GM of Finance Group

* Tomomi Kato

Hitachi, Ltd. - Deputy General Manager of Financial Strategy Division



Unidentified Company Representative -



It is time. So we would now like to start Hitachi, Ltd. outline of consolidated financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The participants are Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO, Mitsuaki Nishiyama; General Manager of Financial Strategy Division; Tomomi Kato; Executive General Manager of Corporate Brand and Communications division, Yasuo Hirano. So Mr. Nishiyama will explain the financial results.



Mitsuaki Nishiyama - Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Senior VP, CFO & GM of Finance Group



If you could please take a look at the presentation material comprised of slides. Page 5, Slide 1-2. This is the