Corporate Participants

* Toshiaki Higashihara

Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director



Unidentified Participant -



It's now time to start the web conference on the progress of Hitachi's 2021 medium-term management plan.



Let us start the meeting, and let me introduce the speaker: Hitachi, Ltd.'s President and CEO, Toshiaki Higashihara. Over to you, Mr. Higashihara.



Toshiaki Higashihara - Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much for attending the briefing on the progress and prospects of the 2021 Mid-term Management Plan.



First of all, I would like to express our condolences for the people who have -- fell victim to COVID-19, and also offer our prayers to the people who have infected with the disease and also to the people who are involved in the prevention as well as the treatment of the COVID-19