Feb 25, 2021

Feb 25, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

Alistair Dormer

Hitachi, Ltd. - Executive Officer & Executive VP and Chief Environmental Officer

Norihiro Suzuki

Hitachi, Ltd. - VP, Executive Officer, CTO and GM of Research & Development Group

* Yuji Toda



Conference Call Participants

Kenji Yasui

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Analyst

Kota Ezawa

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

Mikio Hirakawa

BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst

Ryo Harada

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Associate

* Toshihiro Ihara



Unidentified Company Representative -



It is time. So we would now like to start Hitachi Limited Environmental and R&D Strategies Web Conference. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend