Hitachi Ltd to Acquire GlobalLogic Inc Presentation Transcript

Mar 31, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 31, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Toshiaki Higashihara

Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director

* Toshiaki Tokunaga

Hitachi, Ltd. - Senior VP, Executive Officer and CEO of Services & Platforms Business Unit

* Yoshihiko Kawamura

Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Senior VP, CFO, & GM of Finance Group



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Simon CN Somerville

Marathon Asset Management, LLP - Portfolio Manager



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



It is time to start. We are going to start with the presentation by Hitachi Limited on the acquisition of GlobalLogic, a leading U.S.-based digital engineering services company.



Thank you very much for attending this meeting despite in such a short notice. The presentation materials that will be used today are posted on our IR site and the news release