Apr 20, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 20, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hidenobu Nakahata
Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Senior VP, Head of Corporate Communications & Audit and CHRO
* Lorena Dellagiovanna
Hitachi, Ltd. - Deputy Chief Environment Officer, Deputy GM of Government & External Relations Group
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Takahiro Soma
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
It is time, so we will start the web conference on Diversity & Inclusion Strategy of Hitachi Ltd. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend the briefing.
The material we will use today is posted on our news release site. The presenter's English can be listened on the Japanese channel by using the language selection function. Please choose the language you prefer using the interpretation button on the bottom of your Zoom screen. The location of the display may differ
Hitachi Ltd Diversity & Inclusion Strategy Media Presentation Transcript
Apr 20, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...