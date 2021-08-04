Aug 04, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 04, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alistair Dormer
Hitachi, Ltd. - Executive Officer & Executive VP and Chief Environmental Officer
* Luca D'Aquila
Hitachi, Ltd. - CFO of Railway Systems Business Unit
* Tomomi Kato
Hitachi, Ltd. - Deputy General Manager of Financial Strategy Division
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Kazutaka Yoshizumi
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., R esearch Division - Analyst
* Naoki Osaka
Toyo Keizai Inc. - Media
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative
[Interpreted] The time has come to start the meeting regarding the acquisition of Thales' railway system. Now thank you very much for participating despite your very busy schedules today. First of all, I'd like to talk about the materials that will be used today. Please refer to the news release site of Hitachi, Ltd.
I would now like to
Hitachi Ltd and Hitachi Rail Enters Agreement to Acquire Thales SA's Ground Transportation Systems Business Presentation Transcript
Aug 04, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...