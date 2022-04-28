Full Year 2022 Hitachi Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Keiji Kojima

Hitachi, Ltd. - Executive Officer, President & CEO

* Tomomi Kato

Hitachi, Ltd. - Deputy General Manager of Financial Strategy Division

* Yoshihiko Kawamura

Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Executive VP, Executive Officer, CFO & CRMO



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



It is time. We will now begin the briefing on Hitachi Limited's financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and 2024 Mid-term Management Plan. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend this session today. We will begin with an explanation of the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, followed by an explanation of the 2024 Mid-term Management Plan and Q&A session until 6 p.m. We plan to close at 6.



The presentation material is available on Hitachi Limited IR site and the News Release site. So please check them