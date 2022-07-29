Jul 29, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 29, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Masao Yoshikawa
Hitachi, Ltd. - Executive General Manager of IR Division
* Tomomi Kato
Hitachi, Ltd. - Deputy General Manager of Financial Strategy Division
* Yoshihiko Kawamura
Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Executive VP, Executive Officer, CFO & CRMO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* kazuhiro okawa
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
It is time to start. We are now going to start with Hitachi Limited's web conference on Q1 FY 2022 earnings. Thank you very much for attending despite your very busy schedule.
As for today's presentation materials is posted on Hitachi Limited IR site and the News Release site. Please confirm the materials when needed.
Now let me introduce today's speakers. Yoshihiko Kawamura, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO of Hitachi Limited; Tomomi Kato,
Q1 2023 Hitachi Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 29, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...