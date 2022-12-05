Hitachi Ltd Research and Development Presentation Transcript

Dec 05, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Presentation

Dec 05, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Gerhard Salge

* Norihiro Suzuki

Hitachi, Ltd. - VP, Executive Officer, CTO and GM of Research & Development Group

* Stephen Manetta

Hitachi, Ltd. - Chief Intellectual Property Officer

* Sunil K. Singh

GlobalLogic Inc. - CTO of Engineering



Conference Call Participants

* Kota Ezawa

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Masahiko Ishino

Tokai Tokyo Research Institute Co., Ltd. - Senior Analyst



Unidentified Participant -



[Interpreted] It is time to start. So we are now going to start with Hitachi, Ltd.'s R&D and IP Strategy Briefing. Thank you very much for participating in this briefing despite your busy schedule. The presentation materials that will be used today are posted at Hitachi, Ltd.'s IR site and news release site. Please access them whenever you need.



Now