Hitachi Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Jun 13, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Keiji Kojima - Hitachi, Ltd. - Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for your participation in Hitachi Investor Day today. Today, first, I, Kojima, will deliver an overall presentation, followed by 3 Executive Vice Presidents presentations on their respective areas of responsibility, namely Green, Connective and Digital. Then a CFO session, where management metrics or numbers will be discussed by CFO, Kawamura. Lastly, there will be a Q&A session for all the speakers participating. So I hope you will bear with us until the very end of the program.



As Hitachi shifts its management mode from one focused on structural reform, which continued for a decade, to a sustainable growth mode, I believe that there are 4 important points if we are to achieve growth. First, our governance needs to evolve and progress. And second, to continuously strengthen our business portfolio. Third, to innovate technologies and business models continuously. Fourth, to make continuous and unstinting efforts to enhance Hitachi's corporate value. I am making remarks as