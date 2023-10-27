Oct 27, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 27, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Masao Yoshikawa
Hitachi, Ltd. - Executive General Manager of IR Division
* Tomomi Kato
Hitachi, Ltd. - VP, Executive Officer, Deputy CFO & GM of Finance Division
* Yoshihiko Kawamura
Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Executive VP, Executive Officer, CFO & CRMO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Damian Thong
Macquarie Research - Head of Asia Technology Research
* Junya Ayada
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Kazutaka Yoshizumi
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst
* Kenji Yasui
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Analyst
* Ryo Harada
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Associate
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
[Interpreted]
The
Q2 2024 Hitachi Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 27, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...