Q3 2024 Hitachi Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jan 31, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Masao Yoshikawa

Hitachi, Ltd. - Executive General Manager of IR Division

* Tomomi Kato

Hitachi, Ltd. - VP, Executive Officer, Deputy CFO & GM of Finance Division

* Yoshihiko Kawamura

Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Executive VP, Executive Officer, CFO & CRMO



Conference Call Participants

* Hideo Noda

CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Junya Ayada

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Kenji Yasui

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Analyst



Operator



Thank you very much for waiting. Time has come. So we will now begin the financial results briefing of Hitachi Limited for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today.