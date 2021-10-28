Q3 2021 Helios Towers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Kash Pandya - Helios Towers plc - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for making the time to join us for us to communicate our Q3 2021 trading update. I'm going to [flip] through the slides. So hopefully you've got them in front of you.



Joining me -- I am on slide 2 -- today is the usual trio. I have got Tom Greenwood, who's our Chief Operating Officer, and will be our CEO once I step down in April next year and move to a Non-Executive Deputy Chair role; and also, Manjit Dhillon, who is our CFO that you've met before many times.



If I go to slide 3, this outlines the agenda for our presentation today. And as you'll note, there will be plenty of time for Q&A at the end, which will come through our conference coordinator, Bethany.



So let me go to the highlights at slide 5. Well, look, we've had a strong quarter. In terms of our financial metrics, we delivered a 10% revenue growth, bringing Q3 revenue just a little over $114 million for the quarter, and that's driven by the onboarding of the Free Senegal tower portfolio acquisition as well as steady organic growth in the