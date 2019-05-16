Hugo Boss AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Mark Alexander Langer - Hugo Boss AG - Chairman of Managing Board & CEO



Good morning, dear shareholders, ladies and gentlemen. In this short video, we've shown you that 2018 was, without a doubt, a very eventful year for our company, not least for our 2 brands, BOSS and HUGO.



And with those impressions, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to -- also on behalf of my colleagues on the Managing Board and the entire staff of HUGO BOSS, to this year's Annual Shareholders Meeting.



I would also like to welcome the ladies and gentlemen following us online today.



What will I be talking about in the next 30 minutes? First of all, I will be looking back on the past fiscal year 2018 and outlining the key financial developments and the strategic progress that the group has made. I will then be presenting the cornerstones of our strategic Business Plan 2022, which we first announced publicly in November 2018. Then I would like to close with a brief outlook on the current fiscal year and the results from the first quarter. Therefore, I'll be talking about